You get what you pay for.
That old maxim applies to county roads, too.
In today’s edition, we have a story taking a look at the inventory of gravel roads in our four-county area. While Noble County is an unusual outlier for rural counties, with under 10% of its total mileage as gravel, DeKalb County has the highest in the local area at close to 40%.
The DeKalb County Commissioners heard complaints earlier this year from residents who called their gravel road “unbearable to live on” in dry conditions due to the amount of dust being kicked up.
The commissioners stepped in it by first offering to give the squeaky wheel some extra oil — or in this case, dust-suppressing calcium chloride treatments — then when the highway department phones started blowing up from the many other residents who wanted the same special treatment, they opted to give more to everyone.
The highway superintendent noted that gravel roads and dust are the No. 1 complaint he hears. He’s also hamstrung to work within the budget he has, which doesn’t leave much wiggle room for things like extra dust control, extra maintenance or turning gravel roads to paved ones.
But when you look around the region and see the other counties with more miles of pavement, it’s not a far leap to connect the disparity to the fact that those counties also have local vehicle taxes to help boost their road funding.
Without local vehicle taxes paid at registration, counties are solely reliant on money distributed from state gas tax revenue, a pot which has been shrinking over time and that the state has been keeping more of for itself — partly as a not-so-subtle effort to push counties into a corner to make up the difference themselves.
We recognize that thought spending and taxation are like poison in DeKalb County. It’s the reason why the county doesn’t have a new jail it needs and why it’s now dragging feet on a highway garage it needs too.
Add roads in and it raises the question, are residents being served well or not by this inflexible hard line against spending?
Some might argue that Noble County, a comparable peer right next door, taxes too much. But Noble County has 9% gravel roads, decent pavement on most others and has the money to leverage for annual $1 million Community Crossings grants and multi-million federal aid grants for big reconstruction projects, bridge replacements and safety improvements.
Noble County’s been converting gravel to pavement and still has the money to stay on top of maintenance for its region-highest, mostly paved 813 miles of road. That’s not an accident or coincidence. Noble County Council members, while also conservative, recognize the importance of good roads and have paved the way to collect the funds needed to get them.
Better roads serve business. Better roads serve residents. Better roads will make the county more attractive to residential and commercial growth sprawling from Allen County.
You get what you pay for, and, right now, DeKalb County generates no local dollars for its roads.
We suggest county leaders start exploring the options to change that, by reviewing local vehicle taxes in an effort to improve their road inventory and better serve their residents.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
