To the editor.
Experienced leadership matters.
As a businessman and farmer in DeKalb County, I appreciate Commissioner Bill Hartman’s leadership, forward thinking, and his focus on saving tax dollars.
His experience is invaluable and I encourage voters to vote for him on May 3.
Bill understands that part of his job is to determine what projects need to get done in the county.
For instance, Bill prioritized moving the County Highway Department to a larger property. This will ultimately increase efficiency and effectiveness, producing a tax savings for DeKalb County citizens.
On this particular project, Bill was able to focus on ARPA funds to help complete the project instead of raising county taxes. This further demonstrates Bill’s leadership and creativity.
Bill understands farming and the issues that face local farmers.
Drainage issues can be very frustrating to farmers. I know that Bill actively works on the topic by talking with farmers, looking for creative solutions and even sits on the Drainage Board representing the voice of the local farmer.
He is continually working with the board to ensure farmers expectations are understood and for that, I am grateful.
One of the things I really like about Bill is he is a hands-on guy with experience. This is exactly what we need when we’re talking about millions of tax dollars being spent on county projects.
I know that Bill stored wood in his barn for the Spencerville Covered Bridge, helped install rails and sanded down pieces of wood. I know he has showed up to numerous project sites to gain understanding, offer suggestions and just lend a hand as needed.
Coming from both the construction and farming industries, I recognize this rare type of leadership.
I was proud to support Bill four years ago. I had no doubt he would do well and he has exceeded my expectations.
I am proud to support Bill again and ask you to vote for him on May 3. DeKalb County needs his experienced leadership.
Nick Pranger
Corunna
