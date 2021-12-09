To the editor:
Your public library just might be the most patriotic place in town.
I have been involved in libraries for most of my life — as a proud library cardholder, volunteer, staff member, and, now, as an employee at a nonprofit that supports libraries in Indiana and Michigan. I have studied libraries; I have a Master’s degree in Library Science and I keep up with library literature and trends.
I know the visions that most people have when they think about a library — as a gentle, cozy, quiet place where you can check out a nice book or sit and read the newspaper.
It’s true that libraries are a great place to check out items — not just books, but DVDs, audiobooks, games, and even “things” like cake pans or telescopes. The staff at libraries tend to be kind and patient. The buildings are usually beautiful and functional, with lots of room to sit and read, surf the internet, and work. They offer programs, too — not just storytimes but educational and fun experiences for everybody. It isn’t always quiet, but you can almost always find a calm nook where you can hang out.
But libraries are also the defenders of some of the most important rights as Americans — the right to seek and receive information, a right that we all have as part of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — the Supreme Court has upheld it repeatedly. Library staff members work tirelessly to ensure that our libraries have information that presents all points of view, without excluding items because of the people who created those items, or because somebody — a government official, a religious group, or anybody else — doesn’t like what it says.
Now, that does mean that there are some things in the library that you might not like. When I visit the library, there are books and movies that I think look boring or even offensive. Some of them espouse ideas that are fundamentally against my worldview — against my ethics, my religious beliefs, or what I think is appropriate. When I see those items, I leave them on the shelf — usually with a bit of a cringe — because it’s not up to me what other people want from the library. The only person who can decide what someone wants to read or watch is that person, or a parent or guardian if they are a minor child. I know that’s difficult; I hate seeing items that go against my core beliefs on the shelf. But that’s the price of the First Amendment.
I love libraries; I’ve dedicated my life to working with them and my local librarians can attest that I’m there a lot. But an excellent library’s greatest strength isn’t letting me get the latest book in a series I love. The real strength of the public library is their defense of my right, and the right of all Americans, to access information freely.
Jenny Kobiela-Mondor
Auburn
