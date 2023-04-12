To the Editor:
We have such a beautiful city, most people just adore Angola, as I do. But our city has been beautiful we have had a Democratic Mayor for almost thirteen years, we have seen enormous growth and development under Mayor Hickman. Our mayor is a democrat, and democrats keep our cities safe and beautiful. But more importantly they provide economic opportunities for all, because that is what a good mayor does.
I have many friends across Angola and Steuben County, several of them have had interactions with Colleen Everage in her many different roles. The consensus is that Colleen Everage has great ideas, but she has no skills to carry out those ideas. To state it simply, with no follow through, Colleen Everage wouldn't be a good mayor at all.
Also, I have seen none of her political opinions, how does she feel about a women's right to choose, is Colleen Everage anti-choice? How does she feel about homosexuals, is Colleen Everage anti-love and happiness for all? These are pertinent questions that need to be answered. We need someone as mayor who will keep our streets safe and ensure Angola is a place where everyone is welcome. So, what does Colleen Everage believe and will she get it done?
Victoria Woods
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.