To the editor:
$0.20 again, gas jumped again today May 16. Every time gas prices increase in NE Indiana; the value is a $0.20 increase. Anyone with a statistics background knows this is a statistical improbability and would be called an "outlier" data point, but it is real data. It is a statistical impossibility that every increase is $0.20. The odds of this would be greater than winning the lottery.
Simple answer is greed. The local distributor, who owns a monopolized market has done research and knows the public pressure point is $0.20 at a time. It used to be $0.13 then it went to $0.15. It use to be Thursday, then Wednesday, now Monday is the day it increases.
I have also watched the drop rate, the drop rate was $0.01 per drop until it reached $0.15 of the $0.20 increase, never actually dropping back to the pre-increase level. That isn't market rates.
The distributor has done his work, he understands his buyers. He knows your price points, he knows you are still driving one person per SUV, he knows you sit in a line for 45 minutes with engine running waiting on your kid to get out of school. He knows you will wait in a fast-food drive through lane for 30 minutes with engines running. He understands you are driving 80 mph for that 15-mile drive to work that saves you 1.5 minutes but cost 3% more gas than at the speed limit. He understands your driving habits better than you do.
Now let’s discuss the Indiana state legislature’s recent 10% increase on fuel tax, while having a record high on hand cash savings. Indiana motorists will be paying a total of 74.5 cents in taxes for each gallon of gasoline they purchase in May — the highest amount in Indiana history. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced April 20 the state’s gasoline sales tax rate next month will be 24.1 cents per gallon, a 10% increase compared to April’s gasoline sales tax rate and 60% higher than May 2021. Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases are subject to sales tax. The sales tax rate in Indiana is 7%.
The $125 refund the state just gave us is equal to the tax on 168 gallons. At 20 gallons per week that equates to 8 weeks of no fuel tax. If they stopped the fuel tax for just the summer, that would equate to 16 weeks of savings. Knowing this, do you want the $125 one-time check, or do you want the $0.75 per gallon fuel tax stopped until Labor Day?
You can blame Biden, and be wrong. The real blame belongs to Big Oil record profits, distributor greed, driver habits, and the Indiana legislature. None will do anything without public up-rise, and why should they, they are making record profits.
The meek may inherit the earth, the meek don’t get lower fuel prices.
Dave Rodecap
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.