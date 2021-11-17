Why does teaching kindness and gratitude matter?
Mental health.
Hoosier youth have unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety, and depression, which can interfere with development and learning.
• Indiana is ranked 28th for the prevalence of mental illness among youth.
• Almost one third of Hoosier students in grades 6 through 12 reported feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row in 2019.
• 39.2% of 10th grade students reported the highest levels of feeling sadness in 2019.
• Indiana rates for feeling sadness or hopelessness were slightly less than the national averages in grades 9 to 12 in 2019.
• 53% of Hoosier youth who had major depression did not receive any mental health treatment, 6.6 percentage points below the national percentage of 59.6%.
• 7.1% of Hoosier children have private insurance that did not cover mental or emotional problems, slightly below the national percentage of 7.8%.
• 50.8% of Indiana children received treatment or counseling from a mental health professional in the past year, 2.4 percentage points below the national percentage of 53.2%.
What did the COVID pandemic do?
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated levels of stress and depression in many children and youth. It also brought about a new or different sense of fear and anxiety for children and families. Early research indicates that this phenomenon has led to short- and long-term psychosocial and mental health implications for children and adolescents. The quality and magnitude of impact on minors will be determined by many factors, like developmental age, educational status, pre-existing mental health condition, being economically underprivileged, or being quarantined due to infection or fear of infection
What Indiana state learning standards connect to kindness and care?
The Indiana Department of Education’s (IDOE) Indiana Social-Emotional Learning Competencies address the social-emotional needs of students in grades Pre-K through grade 12. These competencies allow children to develop the knowledge, attitudes, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
IDOE’s social-emotional learning competencies focus on developing children’s skills for mindset, collaboration, critical thinking, connection, insight, regulation and sensory-motor integration.
These skills align to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning’s (CASEL) learning domains, except for sensory-motor integration and mindset, which are Indiana specific.
How can youth workers, educators, coaches, and families teach and model social skills like kindness?
• Differentiate social-emotional learning to meet children’s needs. Poverty, child maltreatment, food and housing insecurity and homelessness are stressful and traumatic experiences that can have negative effects on children’s and youth’s health and well being.
• Adapt, develop and provide social-emotional learning resources aimed at supporting the mental and emotional health of youth experiencing trauma, with the assistance of state agencies.
• Intentionally integrate cultural relevance into practices to ensure students’ unique identities and expressions of social emotional strength are affirmed.
• Positive school climate is connected to overall student engagement and can be linked to academic achievement. Students who are actively engaged in their schoolwork tend to perform better and feel safe at school.
• Specifically, exclusionary school discipline (such as suspensions or expulsions) decrease school engagement, worsen academic performance, and increase the likelihood that a students will become involved in the criminal justice system.
