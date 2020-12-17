To the editor:
I voted early at the DeKalb County Court House and witnessed a flawless professional process for casting my ballot. Holly Albright, staff, volunteers and court house security did an amazing job in the middle of a full blown pandemic. They all proved that even though there is political division and a crisis to overcome our local government can still function at a high level of competence, unlike our state and federal government who seem conflicted and unprepared for the moment.
Our local government are local people elected by local people to provide services and meet the needs of local people. This requires planning and work to make it happen.
Slogans, chants and threats of violence if someone doesn't agree is not a plan. Saying anything factual you disagree with is "FAKE NEWS" is childish. Calling for your opponent to be locked up two weeks before an election or separating a child from their mother for no cause has never been or will ever be an American value. Referring to Democrats as slime and scum while standing behind our nation's Presidential Seal oblivious to the fact millions of Democrats have and continue to serve the United States is unthinkable. Calling a communist criminal leader and the murdering dictator of North Korea "his good friends" while attacking NATO is unAmerican. Praising the Chinese leader for what a good job he has done containing a deadly virus and saying it's only one case and we have it under control in February and now two Americans are dying every minute is just plain pathetic job performance.
Voters cast a record 81 million votes to end the stupid by rejecting an authoritarian con-artist failed attempt to take over the United States. For a second time the majority of voters said no to T**** and this time he lost the electoral votes by a landslide or that's how T**** referred to the same margin of victory in 2016.
State election officials have certified the election and the electoral college has voted. T**** appointed the man who said this was the most fair and secure election ever, then fired him for doing his job. My congressman Jim Banks joined a failed lawsuit from Texas which was seeking to overturn a lawful election brought forth by a Texan who is under criminal investigation and needs a pardon. The argument is the rules to vote in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were changed weeks before the election, yet here in Indiana the rules were changed in a primary election that Banks participated in and won under similar circumstances. That's known to my age group as talking out both sides of your mouth.
American betrayers like Jim Banks who tried to steal an election should be expelled from Congress for engaging in a coup attempt against the people of the United States.
After the Supreme Court rejected the coup attempt, some of them want the T**** states to succeed from the Union, after threatening multiple government entities. This is the definition of treason. T****, Putin and the anarchists won in 2016; America won in 2020.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
