Guns and ‘flight rage’
Federal aviation officials say more airline passengers than ever are showing up at airports with guns. Combined with the general uptick in belligerent behavior by passengers, this is an issue with the potential for real mayhem. Those who get weapons confiscated at security already face penalties, but it’s time to talk about making them steeper.
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 4,495 passengers trying to carry guns through security at 248 airports around the country during the first nine months of this year, the TSA reported recently. That’s the highest number in at least 20 years. More than 80% of the guns were loaded.
Fewer than 5,000 confiscations over nine months may not sound like a lot, given that millions of Americans fly every week, but in context, the number is concerning. It represents an average of 11 firearms discovered per 1 million passengers, a rate that’s more than twice that of 2019, the next-highest year of overall firearms confiscation.
The spike may be another indication that Americans are simply carrying guns more often in general these days — the same factor that many believe helped drive last year’s historic spike in homicides nationally — in the absence of even the most basic federal gun restrictions like universal background checks.
And it’s happening as problems with unruly passengers are escalating at airports, including verbal and physical attacks on flight attendants and fellow passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration says more than 70% of those incidents are fueled by anger at the requirement that passengers wear masks during flights.
Loaded guns and infuriated, unreasonable passengers are obviously a bad mix. Just as the airline industry is seeking to impose stricter penalties on passengers who create havoc with their behavior on planes, the penalties for attempting to bring a gun on board should be reviewed.
Currently, that infraction can merit as little as a $2,500 fine for a first-time offender with an unloaded gun.
Mistakes do happen — it’s not impossible to forget that a weapon is in a carry-on bag — but responsible gun owners should be aware of where their firearm is at all times. Infractions with loaded guns especially should trigger far harsher fines, potential for prosecution and bans from future flying.
If penalties are stiff enough and publicized enough, passengers will think twice about crossing this particular boundary, inadvertently or otherwise. It’s bad enough that the toxicity of America’s politics today is slipping into these pressurized cabins, where it can be far more dangerous than it is on the ground. Anyone who tries to introduce firearms to the mix should face a zero-tolerance response.
The Lorain (Ohio) Morning Journal, Oct. 29
morningjournal.com/2021/10/29/editorial-guns-flight-rage-a-bad-combination/
Nov. 1
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on coral reefs as the rainforests of the oceans:
Most people have a vague awareness that huge swaths of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are either on fire or being clear-cut by farming and lumber industries.
We also know that much of the scrubbing of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is accomplished by that same massive rainforest, a region that has been poetically but accurately described as the “lungs of the world.”
Just as the Amazon helps us land creatures to breathe, coral reefs provide a similar function for the fragile ecosystems beneath the world’s oceans. For the millions of sea creatures living in proximity to the great reefs, they are indispensable and irreplaceable links in the ocean’s ecosystem.
Last month in the science journal “One Earth,” a study concluded that half of the world’s coral reefs have been destroyed since 1950. This is a catastrophe.
Climate change, over-fishing and pollution are believed to be the primary culprits in the destruction of the source for food and shelter for the fish, crustacean, algae and plant life that have depended on a symbiotic relationship with the reefs since before humans took to the seas.
The accelerating destruction of the coral reefs also affects the economies of nearby indigenous populations who depend on fishing and tourism to provide a living. There isn’t much demand to visit once-healthy multi-colored coral reefs now bleached white and marinated by acidic waters toxic to all life.
Because they are extremely sensitive to changes in water temperature and acidity levels, coral reefs provide an early warning system indicating the general health of the oceans. Even so, those who deny the reality of global warming won’t be convinced that a global coral collapse has been triggered by human activity.
We are rapidly approaching the point where it won’t be possible to reverse the damage to the coral reefs and, by extension, the world’s oceans. Somehow, we have to find the collective will to curb the fossil fuel emissions that lead to temperature rise in the oceans.
This is not a problem that humanity can afford to look at in isolation. The likely death of the world’s magnificent coral reefs isn’t the same as a species or two going extinct. It is a sign of a dismal future where biodiversity is willingly sacrificed on the altar of profit, regardless of the cost to humanity and the planet.
post-gazette.com/opinion/
