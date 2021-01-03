25 years ago
• Registering to vote in the 1996 presidential election was made easier, according to state Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange. Hoosiers would be able to register by mail on an application sent with the 1995 state income tax return forms. The Indiana Department of Revenue earlier mailed nearly 2 million 1995 Indiana resident tax booklets to Hoosier households containing the voter registration applications
