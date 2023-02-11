Just because a case goes cold never means that it’s forgotten.
That was proven true this week as the Indiana State Police made two arrests in the slaying Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, of North Webster, who was drowned in northwest Noble County in August 1975.
It’s been 47 and half years, but two men are now facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing the teen and leaving her body in the river.
If ever there was a testament to the good work law enforcement does, it’s a story like this.
News reports from the Kendallville News-Sun in August 1975, showed that police didn’t have much to go on. Even within two weeks of Mitchell’s death, Indiana State Police at the time were saying they didn’t have any suspects and didn’t have any strong leads. A reward fund was set up hoping to spur someone to step forward.
“The investigating officers were proved many potential leads by members of the public, most of which were not actionable,” court documents filed Tuesday note. “No arrests were made and the case remained open for many years. Leaders were investigated and potential suspects were identified, but no information that would support an arrest was developed.”
Cases may go cold but they never die. They may get shelved for a time, but periodically someone will pick it up and look through it, review the evidence and put fresh eyes and fresh ideas to it.
Police nowadays have access to tool and information that officers of the 1970s could only dream of. DNA evidence for use in criminal trials was science fiction at that time — the first case wouldn’t happen until 1986 — but now has become so sophisticated that a cold case like Mitchell’s can jump to life just from completing a modern sequences.
That in itself is a miracle, to recognize the work police in 1975 did to collect and preserve physical evidence collected from Mitchell’s body which had been in the Elkhart River for hours.
Northeast Indiana should also recognize that it is home to one of the best cold case detectives this state has to offer in Kevin Smith, who was a key investigator in finally cracking the Mitchell case.
“Kevin has just been awesome. All I had to do was call him or text him and he was there,” said Sarah Knisley, Mitchell’s sister who was just 12 years old at the time, after an initial hearing in the murder case. “I had very little hope that this would ever happen. But Kevin assured me he would do everything he could. And he did.”
Whether it’s the past murders Smith has cracked in Steuben County including a 1990s body dumped in rural Angola or a 2001 homicide in Metz, the break in the 1988 April Tinsley murder in Fort Wayne thanks to DNA testing, or the arrests in the 2017 Delphi killings of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German, our Hoosier law enforcement officers prove their worth time and time and again.
These cases never go fully cold.
Our officers never give up.
We should all recognize that doggedness and tenacity in the never-ending pursuit of justice.
Great job, officers. Thank you.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.