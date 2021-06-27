90 years ago • A large and appreciative audience attended the first open air band concert of the season last evening at the band lot, corner of William and Orchard streets in Kendallville. The Community band, under the direction of Fred Johnson, is making fine progress and if the first concert is any criterion, music lovers can rest assured that a series of delightful programs will be presented during the summer season.
25 years ago
• A large and appreciative audience attended the first open air band concert of the season last evening at the band lot, corner of William and Orchard streets in Kendallville. The Community band, under the direction of Fred Johnson, is making fine progress and if the first concert is any criterion, music lovers can rest assured that a series of delightful programs will be presented during the summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.