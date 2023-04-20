To the Editor:
The citizens of Auburn will have the opportunity to exercise their right on May 2nd to effect change in our city government. We all have seen or read about the contention that exists. It is not my intention with this letter to comment on those events. But to publicly support one candidate in particular who is totally committed to the City of Auburn and its citizens.
That person is my friend Natalie DeWitt. Natalie's service and her credentials are public record. It is Natalie's caring character that makes her the best choice for city council at large. One year ago my wife Jeri lost her 62-year battle with cancer. Natalie was there for me. We talked, laughed, cried together and always checking on me. Over the course of that time I learned that she has that same caring quality for her family, veterans, young people she mentors, and the City of Auburn.
Because of that caring quality in her character I support Natalie DeWitt for City Council at Large.
Larry G. Cooney
Auburn
