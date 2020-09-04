WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Steve Teders has released a letter thanking everyone involved in the reopening of schools this fall:
DeKalb Central Schools Community:
By the time you read this letter, DeKalb Central Schools will have completed the first 20 days of the 2020-21 school year, representing 11% of the academic calendar. It’s really quite remarkable to think about what it has taken to get to this point, especially when you reflect back to the day in March when schools across the state and the country were closed. Needless to say, August 10 was a special day when we were able to welcome back our students, whether in person or virtually, after nearly five months of closure. I have much appreciation for so many and would like to take this time and opportunity to share.
Our greater community — thank you! The outpouring of support from our greater community has been amazing. Local donations and resources made available by so many individuals, businesses, and organizations I hesitate to list any as I would not want to miss even one that has provided the support we need as a district. Our community has stepped up and provided the needed support to ensure that our students and staff have what they need during this unprecedented time.
Parents and guardians — thank you! Thank you for the patience, flexibility, and grace you have provided DeKalb Central Schools over these past six months. Every routine has been affected and information and guidelines change frequently, yet the vast majority of you have been outstanding to work with and have been helpful with solutions in order to mitigate the problems. I’m not naïve enough to think that continued patience, flexibility, and grace won’t be needed as we continue down this path. Thank you in advance for your continued partnership in helping us provide the best and safest education possible for all our students.
Administration, faculty and staff of DeKalb Central Schools — I believe you know how I feel about each and every one of you. You are incredible! Over 500 employees make up the DeKalb Central Schools and I can’t imagine providing for the education of over 3,600 students with a more dedicated group of individuals. You have faced more changes in the past six months in education than I have seen in my 28 years in public education. You have embraced the changes and have pivoted to do the best you possibly can for each of our students. Your hard work and determination doesn’t go unnoticed. Remember that you are appreciated and together … We are DeKalb!
Students — thank you! Simply put, you have been amazing and I’m so proud of how you have handled adversity through this entire ordeal. I know you will continue to do so with the support of your parents, your teachers, and your greater community. You have risen to the level of expectations needed in order to come back to school and to do the things you love. Your continued support will be instrumental in keeping our schools open and able to capture the experiences you will carry with you for a lifetime. I can’t say enough about how proud I am to call myself your superintendent. You may not be able to see my smile but you can certainly see it in my eyes. Keep up the great work, maintain a positive attitude, and reach out to a trusted adult if you need help … with anything.
Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the support of my wife, Tammy, and our children who have been unwavering in their support during this time. I hope you are able to take some time to thank those who love and support you.
Let’s continue to do all we can to keep our schools open safely and impact student learning the greatest way possible. Keep in mind that we are in this together and together we will get through this. Please help us by continuing to follow protocols and guidelines established by our local health department and in conjunction with the state health department and the CDC. Please practice social distancing, avoid large group gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer while practicing good hygiene, and self-monitor for symptoms related to COVID-19. If it means we can keep our schools open, then let’s make sure we are all doing our part. Thank you!
Steve Teders, Ed.S.,
Superintendent, DeKalb Central Schools
