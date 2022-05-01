Democracy shouldn’t be decided by one-fifth of the population.
How do we figure one-fifth?
That’s how many Hoosiers historically have voted in the primary in midterm elections.
Or worse.
Statewide turnout in the 2018 midterm election was 20%. Only 21% of voters turned out in 2010, while 2014 was even more miserable at just 13% turnout.
Primaries always have lower turnout than the fall general election, although here in northeast Indiana, the primary is often the more impactful of the two elections.
Since our region is so bereft of Democratic competition across most races — especially at the local level but even in state races where Reps. Dave Abbott and Ben Smaltz are currently unopposed now and come November — the Republican primary is effectively the only election where voters get a chance to pick their new leaders.
Parties do have until July to slate candidates if there were vacancies on the ballot, so some races might yet fill up before November, but in most years, they don’t.
Therefore, DeKalb County voters could effectively pick their sheriff and a county commissioner on Tuesday. The winners of Noble County’s county council and assessor race come Tuesday will win the seat unopposed in November if Democrats don’t fill their ballot. The same goes for the District 1 LaGrange County Commissioner and Steuben County’s District 4 county council seat, county commissioner and auditor, if no one else rises.
These local races are much closer to home and these officeholders are the ones who are more likely to make decisions that impact you directly at home. Commissioners and county council members decide everything from local tax rates to zoning changes to allow or disallow certain developments down to speed limits on local roads.
They’re managing the budgets and departments that decide what roads get paved, which ditches get cleaned up, how the county is patrolled and protected by law enforcement and how we aim to rehabilitate or incarcerate people who break the law.
Presidents and Congress get most of the attention, but the real impact is often happening right in your backyard.
And, in many cases, the only chance you’ll get to pick the people who are making those decisions is right now.
So why should we be satisfied with just one-in-five residents making that choice for everyone?
Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and are available until 6 p.m.
Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties all utilize vote centers, so you can cast your ballot at any available polling site. In LaGrange County, you’ll need to go to your assigned polling place based on where you live, but that’s usually a short trip from home.
If you don’t know about who is on the ballot or don’t know anything about any of the candidates, you can visit kpcnews.com/election and find all of our spring coverage about this year’s primary, as well as where and when to vote.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
