To the editor:
I remember a day when my Business and Professional Women’s Group (BPW) was doing a “teaching” situation for the middle school in Butler. In the middle of our event, our president, Kelly Knox received a call saying she needed to come home immediately. A couple hours later, someone in our group received a call from the Knox family telling us that Sgt. JaBraun Knox had been killed in Afghanistan. All of us were devastated …
On my way home from Butler, I stopped at my place of employment — NATMUS. When I went into the building, my boss — Don Grogg — also a DeKalb County commissioner — was on the phone, but he signaled to me to wait. When he ended his call, he said to me that he was informing county offices to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff for Sgt. Knox. I remember driving around Auburn for the next week and seeing all the signs and billboards in honor of JaBraun Knox.
And then, I think back to my family … my grandfather, Russell Seely Sink, served in WWI when he was in his early 20s. Then he served in WWII as an engineer helping the army to delevop planes. My Father, William Howard Sink, served in WWII as a navigator – flying planes over Africa. I can remember asking him, “How did you fly without computer?” … He stuck his hand up and spread his fingers and tried to explain to me how he did it … My father’s brother, Edwin Dale Sink, served during the Korean “Situation.” My mother’s brother, Roger William Smith, served 20 years in the Army (1947-1967). My brother-in-law, Gail Wilcoxson served during the Vietnam War as an Air Force Medic — flying between Vietnam and Japan. My husband, Wayne Wilcoxson, served four years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and my brother, Jerry Duane Sink, served four years in the Coast Guard. From 1917-1979, my family served this country.
And, so now … when I hear our president refer to military service people as “losers and suckers,” I am horrified and repelled. I simply cannot support a person, a president, who refers to military personal as “losers and suckers” — when he or any member of his family has not served our country.
Mr. Trump eliminated serving during the Vietnam War …. bone spurs — those bone spurs haven’t prevented him from playing golf — golf — more games played than the previous occupant of the White House, whom he criticized immensely.
As a person whose grandfather, father, uncles, husband, brother-in-law, and brother have served our country — I am so disappointed in our president and his lack of appreciation of those who have served our country. My family members were not “losers and suckers” and I’m totally repelled by this president, he is such an embarrassment — not only does he dis military personal, he puts down women. He only supports white men … “Make America Great Again” … America has always been great and will be continue to be great. Investigate our history … investigate the Native Americans who lived in the Lakeside area — their culture was amazing.
I’ll be voting for Joe Biden, a man whom I supported in the ’80s and can once again support and whose family members have served this country.
Audra Sink Wilcoxson
Auburn
