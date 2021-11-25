To the editor:
The Noble County Service Extension Unit team starts planning for the red kettles in late September or early October. Kettles are shined up, the Kendallville Rotary Club gets ready to deliver the huts and stands to our locations, schedules are set up at registertoring.com and we are busy recruiting the ringers.
You can hear Ellyne Sollenberger and I “Behind the Mic” with the infamous Fred Inniger on Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 at 9:15 a.m.
From my first kettle experience in 2013 until 2020, you have placed $311,902.02 into those little red kettles. You have helped your neighbors:
• Keep their heat and lights on.
• Avoid an eviction.
• Start elementary school with the necessary materials.
• Enjoy increased quality of life in our skilled nursing facilities throughout Noble County.
• Recover from fire, flood and wind damage.
• Obtain updated state issued identification cards to remove barriers to housing, jobs and services.
• Receive groceries as community dwelling seniors living on fixed incomes.
• And more.
Of those funds, 10% returns to the Salvation Army at the state level to help provide the checkbooks we use, receive strategic support, and anything we need to help us put that money to work right here in Noble County. We are able to roll over $1,000 from one year to the next. Anything over that reverts to the state to be used for wider disaster or other supports in Indiana and the region. It is our job, at Common Grace Ministries, to do all we can to live up to the Indiana motto of “Money Raised Here Stays Here.”
Of the remaining 90%, less than 6% has reverted to the state from 2013 to 2020. That amount has been 0% for the past three years. We have led the way in working outside of the box to help our neighbors who live in our skilled nursing facilities.
We are leading the way with the state issued identification process and we will soon be sharing our policies and procedures with the state so that others can help even more people.
We have 29 days to ring between Nov. 26 and Dec. 24. Pastor Sam Maddox is helping us bring the kettle back to Albion. Christina Pena is helping us with our Ligonier kettle. Ellyne Sollenberger, Skip Rash, Pastor Jerry Burghduff and our Common Grace Ministries team are all lined up, as well.
Look for the Red Kettles at Kendallville Walmart Pharmacy and Grocery doors, Kendallville Kroger, Albion Doc’s Hardware, Miller’s Super Valu in Rome City and Owen’s in Ligonier. To be sure your money stays in Noble County go to one of these locations. The only way money can go into these kettles is if someone is ringing the bell. We need you! We have 1,832 hours to fill. The current population of Noble County is 48,146. It would take less than 4% of our population ringing the bell for one hour to fill every time slot! Please consider signing up.
• Go to registertoring.com to sign up online
• Kendallville: Call Ellyne Sollenberger at 260-582-9609
• Rome City: Call Jerry Burghduff at 260-343-1177 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Albion and Ligonier: Call Rose at the Common Grace office at 260-349-1942. (Choose option 1 when you call in). Monday and Thursday 8:30-4:00; Tuesday 8:30-1:00; Friday 8:30-noon.
You can sign up for one hour or you can plunge into the Take-A-Day Challenge and sign your group up for a whole day. Take-a-Day Challengers will be placed in a random drawing for a position on our perpetual plaque in the Common Grace office. Challengers can also try to steal away the traveling “red kettle bell” trophy that has been with First Christian Church in Kendallville for two years. Their total to beat is $2,932.35! Rally your friends and take them on!
We can’t wait to see you at the kettles!
Rev. Angie Kidd
Executive director, Common Grace Ministries
Service Extension Chair, Noble County Salvation Army
