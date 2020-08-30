To the editor:
Daisy, my very first dog and best friend, died six years ago. My husband, Rick, was away at training for the week when she passed and I was all alone and devastated. I contacted Alex Pinnington, of Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, who I barely knew at the time, and asked for his help as he offers a pet cremation service. Alex showed me great kindness during that terrible time.
Alex had always been a big supporter of the DeKalb Humane Society and often held fundraising events during the Labor Day parade. That year he agreed to let me help with the event, to honor Daisy's memory; we called it "Do A Little for Daisy Dolittle." We continued the fundraiser annually thereafter and the event eventually came to be called "Rescue and Remember." We raised several thousand dollars for the shelter each year just by selling baked goods, craft and other items and offering a freewill donation lunch. This would have been our sixth year but, as with so many other things, we are not able to hold the fundraiser as we normally would because of COVID. We are holding a fill the van event Sept. 5 at the same location, 502 N Main St., Auburn, from 9-11 a.m., but I fear it will not generate the funds we normally would.
The humane society is hoping to start their new building soon but again, because of COVID, they are behind in their overall fundraising. I want to help as many homeless pets as I can despite this virus and the complications it brings. I encourage all of those who love their pets and believe all pets deserve that same love, to attend our fill the van event. The humane society is in need of the following:
• wet cat food (any brand);
• Purina cat and kitten food;
• wet dog food (any brand);
• dog treats;
• bleach;
• 55-gallon trash bags;
• cat litter (clumping or nonclumping);
• postage stamps;
• Fabuloso or Pine-Sol cleaner.
We will also be accepting much-needed monetary donations, 100% of which will go directly to help homeless pets in DeKalb County.
Please help if you can. If we all do a little, we can help a lot.
Jennie Short
Auburn
