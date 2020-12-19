To the editor:
You don’t want to wear a mask or social distance. You want stores and bars open. You want your freedom.
It’s 1965, somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. No cell phone, no computer, no iPad, no radio, no AC, no TV or CDs. You have spent 162 days at sea and no liberty port visit. Some days you stand two or three 4-hour watches, in addition to your regular work. Bridge watches OK, only 95 degrees, but engine room sucks at 130 degrees. Meals are real boing, reconstituted eggs and milk, little fruit, SPAM and occasionally some ice cream. Most days are 24 hours long, but some days last 36 straight while a task force is replenished. You trade movies you have seen many times for other movies you have already seen, but the carrier may have some mail for you.
Every day is different, yet it is the same, work eat, sleep. You learn to sleep sitting up or lying on a steel deck. You do get a port call, but no liberty. Pull into port, all hands working party to load and store supplies, food, oil, ammunition, etc. Takes 15 to 30 hours, then back out to sea. Back to the usual routine — watches, work, drills and you spend every day with the same people.
Saying, as some have, “You didn’t have to join or be drafted.” Right, but then America would be speaking the King’s English or German.
Complaining is easy, seeing what is required and doing it, is a bit harder.
Bill Goggin
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.