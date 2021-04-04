To the editor:
I testified on House Bill 1468 on March 29 , and it passed out of the Senate committee unanimously, so we’re three for three, and it’s on to the Senate floor next. I hope it is close to being a done deal.
The focus of HB 1468 is coordinating behavioral health crisis response (basically a combination of effective prevention and intervention efforts) and transitioning the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 800 number to a new three-digit number, 988.
The other piece of legislation I’m watching is SB 19, which involves imprinting or affixing a sticker with the Suicide Prevention Lifeline number (988) to student IDs for grades 6–12 starting with the 2022–2023 school year. That has moved over to the House and been assigned to the House Education Committee, but has not yet been heard.
We (Mental Health America of Indiana) are watching many bills regarding mental health and addiction, among other things, focused on everything from Medicaid billing, to the mental health workforce, to opioid treatment programs, all of which are in different stages at the moment. We’re also watching the overall budget bill, HB 1001, which as it currently stands has a $26 million cut for mental health and addiction programs. We are hoping the funding will be restored in the final version ... but we shall see!
David Berman
Vice president of Harm Reduction and Crisis Stabilization Programs, Mental Health America of Indiana
Executive director, Indiana Suicide Prevention Network
