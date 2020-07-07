Again! Another sweeping pandemic infecting the vulnerable who are without immunity against a coronavirus.
Epidemics constantly spread through the animal kingdom every year, not in just the human population. For example, when the raccoon population increases to the point of allowing distemper to widely spread, that population is decimated because individuals have no immunity against distemper. Those that survive are immune and reproduce to rebuild the numbers of susceptible individuals which eventually allows another outbreak to repeat the cycle.
Cattle feed lots, large hog operations and chicken operations were impossible because disease spreads quickly from animal to animal confined in small areas. Small numbers of animals were raised on multiple, small farms, mainly in the Midwest and larger numbers on large, open ranches in the West. The advent of vaccines that protected against diseases of these animals allowed large numbers to be raised in confined feeding operations which allowed increased numbers of animals to be raised at lower cost.
The human population has had large disease outbreaks throughout history. In the 14th century, bubonic plague or the Black Death killed an estimated 200 million Europeans in four years. The Black Death lingered on for centuries, particularly in cities, killing millions more. Influenza and smallpox have probably killed more people than any other virus diseases. Just one influenza pandemic in 1918 and 1919 sickened 40% of the world’s population and killed 50 million. My grandmother’s husband and her 5-year-old son died within three months of each other in 1918. Upward of 500,000 die worldwide each year during a typical flu season.
Smallpox was a deadly disease that had been around for centuries until it was eradicated from the face of the earth through a monumental, worldwide vaccination program completed in 1977. But just during the 20th century before it was eradicated, smallpox killed an estimated 300 million people worldwide.
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), West Nile virus, avian influenza (bird flu), ebola, Middle East respiratory virus, SARS and zika virus have demonstrated in recent years just how vulnerable the human population is to viral outbreaks and epidemics. And now there is a virus pandemic sweeping across the world that has the potential to cause more harm than any of these recent, previous diseases! (Note: All these diseases are caused by viruses)
This coronavirus pandemic has infected every human population across planet earth in only four to five months. This rapid infection of the human population by this coronavirus is unprecedented in its speed because of the mobility of people and the virus is easily transmitted. It is possible for a person to finish a business meeting in China or Europe on Friday and be home for the weekend. This rapid mobility of people also allows disease to spread just as rapidly, creating a worldwide pandemic.
An added concern about this virus is the ease by which it infects people. These two factors indicate that a more serious pandemic may occur in the coming months. A recent scientific paper indicated that a mutation of the coronavirus virus has been found that is four to five times more infective than the virus that originally infected New York City! (Scientific paper published by the Scripps Research Institute in Florida.) And apparently, the New York virus was more infective than the virus that caused the West Coast to close down. To prove this will take more research, but present research results show how dangerous this virus really is.
This is disturbing news. But how does a virus change or mutate and become more infective, and what does this mean for efforts to contain and eventually stop the pandemic before it causes widespread death and economic disaster?
This virus is thought to originally infect bats in southern China. It has been known for years that under certain conditions viruses that normally infect one species can infect a different species (a breakdown of the species barrier), and this coronavirus has done just that. This coronavirus changed genetically (or mutated) and that genetic change, allowed it to infect humans. At first the virus infected humans poorly, but as the virus slowly continued to infect other people, it continued to adapt to the new host allowing it to spread more readily. The virus continued to adapt to its new human host until eventually it was able to rapidly spread worldwide causing a pandemic.
And that is a real danger of people refusing to wear a mask, social distancing and practicing good hand washing protocol for containing the virus. As this virus jumps from person to person (as in a crowded bar, wedding or party), it allows the virus to change genetically which very well can create a worse pandemic than we already have. In the beginning of the pandemic, the concern was for people older than 60 because they seemed to be more susceptible to infection and its consequences. Now certain hot spots report younger people are mostly infected! Has the virus changed again so young people will be the main target of this virus? Don’t be surprised if that change is already happening. First, very large numbers of people younger than the age of 40 are ignoring all protocols, and crowding together in places such as bars and nightclubs. This gives the virus a chance to better mutate, allowing it to infect young people. This was the case with the 1918 influenza pandemic. That virus mainly infected and killed people younger than 40! It is thought the virus adapted to the young in the army barracks and the trenches during WWI when young people were in crowded, unsanitary conditions.
So, follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC. If you do not want to follow the guidelines because of some kind of personal reason or you don’t believe the science, then maybe a quote from a lady whose husband is fighting for his life may help you think of someone besides yourself.
She said, “I don’t want to offend anybody, but I just wish people could take this more seriously and abide by the restrictions. Wearing masks is not all that hard. You can’t think just about yourself. Don’t you care if you infect somebody else? If you have any compassion for your fellow man at all, I don’t think taking safety precautions is asking too much.” She makes a very serious observation that identifies a most grievous flaw in both individual and in the national character. We will not be back to normal for some time.
Bill Grant, retired from LaGrange County Health, has done research in virology and immunology and was manager of a virus vaccine production facility for a pharmaceutical company. He contracted polio in 1947 and 55 years later post-polio caused the original paralysis to return. Affects of many diseases can cause difficulty years later. This coronavirus is known to infect all major organs and the nervous system including the brain. What this means in the future is unknown. Contact him at grantguitar1@gmail.com.
