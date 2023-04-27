To the Editor:
I think most of us will agree that politics in Auburn right now is a hot topic. Having lived in Auburn almost all my life, I cannot recall our city being as divided as it at present. How and why did this happen? Looking back at previous performances of prior administrations I don’t recall conflicts of the nature we have seen between the Common Council and the administration of late. I’m sure there were some, but not to the extreme we see occurring presently.
Social media plays a big role as we are in receipt of more information than in years past. If my memory is correct, nearly all present council served with Mayor Yoder. Perhaps they encountered conflicts, but I can’t imagine any yelling or demeaning of the council. A council member’s purpose is to represent their constituents. They research and reflect their constituent’s needs and concerns. These needs and concerns are to be discussed and evaluated and should not digress into an intimidating power play.
The city has lost a number of worthy department leaders through intimidation which is a blemish on our community. I think it is time to make a change in leadership. I urge you to reelect the present council members and elect Dave Clark as a mayor who will listen instead of sending everyone to the back of the bus!
Kathy Opper
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.