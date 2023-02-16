To the Editor:
Hey, Everybody! Democratic Socialism is not the same as Russian Communism!
Many people are currently confused about Democratic Socialism. Whether it’s because they did not listen in their government classes in high school or college, or because they are currently listening to ultra-right congress people, who also don’t understand, or watching the right-wing TV “news” programs purposefully spewing misinformation, the situation could use a little clarification.
The most important thing to keep in mind while considering these two political practices, is that democratic socialists believe and maintain a democracy, while communist forms (read Russia, North Korea, China, et al.) are not democracies. In the United States, democratic socialists support free and fair elections by the people (like the last one) and the Constitution of the United States of America, which states in the Preamble that one of the jobs of government is “to promote the general Welfare” of the citizenry. In the opinion of many, this goal is not being reached. One need only look at the poverty rate, the food insecurity experienced by many, and people working two jobs who still can’t afford health care or a decent place to live. It is absolutely unforgivable that the greatest country in the world, one of the richest, should have these problems to this degree.
One of the major problems that causes and maintains this disgraceful and painful situation of poverty is our current system of unfettered capitalism and a patently unfair and inappropriate income tax structure. What the ultra conservatives keep doing as expenses increase is to take money away from worthwhile programs like education, law enforcement, and Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Many complain about government intrusion and socialization, but I don’t know of a single individual who returns their Social Security checks or says to the doctor, “Don’t file my bill with Medicare; I’ll just write you a check for the costs.” These socialist programs are much valued, needed, and appreciated by people. The correct and compassionate thing to do would be to continue to fund them, and when needed, increase funding without depleting other necessary programs. How can we do this funding? One way would be to have a fair and appropriate income tax system in the U.S. that would eliminate loopholes and appropriately tax the very rich and the wealthy corporations. I am not saying to punish them because they have so much money, but just to require them to pay at the same basic rate, based on their worth, that other Americans pay.
It must be noted that this method is not the revolutionary radical “redistribution of wealth” that so many claim it would be. The very rich would remain very rich, just not quite as fabulously well to do as they were, and would still be able to afford their lavish lifestyles, and the much less fortunate would be able to live more comfortably and have better medical care. And perhaps as importantly, the situation would be appropriately fair, not offering one segment of the population such an unequal advantage over another.
American democratic socialists are not advocating Russian-style communism; rather, we would like to see a country more resembling some of the Scandinavian countries’ kinder, gentler democracies, with more care toward their citizens. People should care about and for other people and be compassionate. Remember: “Inasmuch as you have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. “
John Stevens
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.