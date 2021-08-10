To the editor:
The Ashley-Hudson Festival for 2021 was one to put on the books! We are so grateful that the community came together, had fun, and left with a smile.
Thanks to the Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, utilities and Street Departments for making the little details smooth sailing.
We called in recruits to assist for every game for our carnival and we want to thank each and every one of you for taking the time out of your day to lend a helping hand.
This event brought in 25 food and craft vendors that were the icing on the cake to a good festival.
Lastly we want to thank every single one of our sponsors for their donations. Without your help it would have never been possible. This event started off as something small and was able to be formed into something big to include all the children in our area.
From the bottom of your hearts we want to thank everyone for making this event happen.
Paige Keim and Britnee Gipple
Ashley
