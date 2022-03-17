To the editor:
I began my career in emergencies services in 2006 and have served 16 years as a volunteer firefighter and six years in law enforcement in DeKalb County. In that time, I have met many great individuals in the emergency service field, but Brady Thomas has always stood out. I first met Brady, when he was a reserve deputy many years ago; he distinguished himself as someone who put others first.
From the first time I met Brady when I was a young volunteer firefighter, his character made an impression on me, as he would continually ask if there was anything he could help with. Brady did not care about the perceived rivalry between police and fire, but seemed to embrace all fields working together for the greater good. His attitude of working together was noticed by many in this county's fire service.
When I joined law enforcement, other officers began telling me if I needed any help or advice being a new officer, Brady was the one to go to. I got to know Brady on a personal level working on the same shift and on many occasions, I went to Brady for advice. As Brady took on the role of detective I looked to his knowledge, experience and training many times.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department needs a leader like Brady, for the betterment of the department and for the betterment of the community as a whole. His positive, caring, and put other’s first personality is something needed in law enforcement leadership.
Andrew Orwig
Corunna
