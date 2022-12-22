To the Editor:
People traveling toward City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 17 between 12 and 1 p.m. were in for the surprise of their lives once the newly constructed pocket park came into their field of view. It was something no one in a million years would have expected to see in Kendallville, let alone in the middle of winter with sub-freezing temperatures, wind, and light snow. They were bearing witness to Kendallville’s very first pride rally, whose relative success surprised even organizers. I should know, I was one of them.
Around thirty-two people were present during the rally’s peak. While everyone had slightly different motivations for coming, we were all united in our message: Queer people exist in this county, we are stakeholders in this community deserving the same rights, treatment, and dignity as everyone else. We do not need to change. Jesus loves everyone, love will always win, and the only way we can stop the disproportionately higher rates of suicide among queer folk is by demanding the unconditional acceptance of LGBTQIA individuals in this community and everywhere.
While a sort of anxious excitement marked the beginning of the event, as it continued, any apprehension steadily gave way to elated joy. Everyone was smiling, waving signs – giddy at times – sipping homemade hot chocolate courtesy of Kimberly Murphy. Motorists were honking, cheering, giving supporting gestures. Truly, they were as surprised by the rally as we were its turnout; one passenger leaned out their window as they passed: “I love you guys!”
The whole thing was as uplifting as it was hilariously absurd, and absurd it was – to me, that was part of the attraction. The notion of a pride rally in Kendallville of all places, not to mention in December with sub-freezing temps and inclement weather. In Kendallville? Are you serious? We did that?! Holy cow!
There was a palatable power in the air during the rally. It seemed like the winds of change had finally come to Kendallville. Coincidentally, the winds of change on that particular day were insufferably cold, hence the event was only planned for an hour. This is unprecedented in our town, a first. It ought to be lauded as such. Excluding myself, each and every one of the people who participated in this are heroes in my eyes.
The event was so powerful and significant to me, in fact, that I propose every Dec. 17 be observed as Kendallville Pride Day annually commemorated by public displays of support for our LGBTQIA community-members and related festivities. I know there’s no way any of our current elected leadership will recognize this as an official holiday, I don’t care! Holidays are social constructs anyway, and I’ve made up my mind.
Thank you to everyone who made it out on Saturday, the Kendallville Police, and those who offered their support in other ways. For those asking what’s next, keep an eye out. This is only the beginning.
In solidarity,
Zion McNull
Kendallville
