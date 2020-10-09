To the editor:
I have been a member of this community my entire life, my husband’s family owned a prominent business in Auburn for over 60 years. My husband and I were graduates of Auburn High School, our children and grandchildren will have all graduated from DeKalb Central Schools at the end of this school year. I love my community and want what is best for everyone.
When my children were in school, they had a school board and administration that worked for the teachers, kids and community. They were engaged and listened to their community. We worked as a team with the school district to provide the best for all students. Over the past 10 years we have seen a change in this process, which upsets me.
I have been doing my research on all the candidates running for school board and I am continually hearing from the sitting board president about her leadership skills and what she has done for our school district. However, what I have seen from Heather Krebs is someone who led a failed $37M referendum that lacked transparency which is the first time this community has ever defeated a referendum the school system requested! This leader helped foster and tried to promote a plan that used our children, teachers and support staff as bargaining chips as our kids could freeze in the winter if we did not fix our boilers! President Krebs also could not show any data on how we could support the items in the referendum operationally for years to come. There was also very little promotion of this plan other than the mandatory hearings and a few other gatherings to simply check the box and not explain how this was going to help our kids and community.
As the vote for the referendum got closer, there was an onslaught of “Say Yesers” that argued the kids deserved everything in the referendum and you were against the kids if you voted No. As a matter of fact, a former DeKalb teacher called my generation who were against it the “Grumpy Elderly Minority” in an open meeting conducted by the school district. This teacher had close ties with the administration and members of the school board. From what I can see, this kind of attitude is being driven by a few people who believe they can do what they want with my taxpayer dollars.
Both of the new candidates running for Jay Baumgartner’s seat, I believe are good men. However, there is one candidate I feel stands out over the other for a couple of reasons. First, I do not feel that any candidate should be on the school board that has a spouse working in the system. We need to remember that the school board holds the authority over the administration. Can they really be objective in making tough decisions that could impact their livelihood? Second, it seems the administration and the school attorney have more control than the school board. One candidate has a close connection with these people. How do I know? He is being promoted by some members of the DeKalb Central Foundation Board, administrators and their families and to top it off the school attorney. Is this kind of influence healthy for our community?
Now more than ever, this community needs to take back our school and focus on the future of our children and the community. We need people who will work as a team, be transparent and hold the administration accountable. After all, the administration reports to the school board.
I did my research and I will be voting for Josh Davis, Jeff Johnson and Valerie Armstrong (running unopposed).
Karla Morton
Auburn
