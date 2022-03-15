To the editor:
On March 4, 2022, an American Red Cross Blood Drive was held at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. There are so many people to thank: First, the church for its hospitality; second, The News-Sun and radio station WAWK for publicity; third, the volunteers who donate their time — the men who come early to set up tables and chairs and unpack the bloodmobile truck and then come back at the end of the day to tear down — Bill Mock, Al Ensley, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker, John Riemke, Steven McPeek, Brad Baker and Cal Baker; the women who assist with registration and provide a hot lunch for the staff — Sue Clifton, Sylvia Ensley, Mary Parker, Susan Wert, Marietta Hite and Judy Butler.
Most important are the people who “rolled up a sleeve to donate” (the theme for the day). Five were first-time donors and five donated POWER REDS. Those presenting were Lora Carteaux, Steven McPeek, Michael Bodenhafer, Sylvia Ensley, Michael Rowe, Linda VanGessel, Steve Brittenham, Nancy Strater, Larry LaFevor, Gregory Cordial, Billie Hollinger, David Meyer, Bronwyn Eminger, Carl Root, Julia Nixon, Ricky Green, Richard Coats, Christopher Kidd, John Lutz, Virginia Hull, Flora Borger, Deborah Miller, William Queen, Alma Conley, Stacey Kline, David Beare, Wendy Walmsley, Margaret Yuska, Joyce Bachman, Richard Ogden, Pat Ogden, Larry Goins, Edward Miller, Larry Allen, Charles Thompson, Derek Thompson, Randi Gross, Margaret (Peg) Sanders, Ralph Helmkamp, Austin Fischer, Joy Krug, Angela Smith, Anne Tipple, Melissa Green, Kelsie Duehmig, Julie Becker, David Sible, Jennifer Kramer and Richard Simon.
On behalf of the people who will receive these life saving blood products — thank you for taking time out of your busy day to help or to “roll up a sleeve and donate.”
Publicity Chairwoman
Judy Butler
Kendallville
