To the editor:
In 1953 William Gallager of Flint, Michigan, won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography with a picture of a quarter-size hole in the sole of a shoe. On Labor Day the previous year, the photojournalist was covering the political tour of Illinois Governor Adlai Stevenson on a campaign stop in his run for president on the Democratic ticket. Standing 6 feet below the dais for this particular rally, Gallager focused his camera up toward the seated dignitaries and clicked a shot that went viral in newspapers across the nation and won him the coveted Prize. Stephenson's worn shoe was its own testimony to the miles walked to meet and greet the people on the nation's streets, informing them first hand of his ideals for the highest office in America.
Auburn, too, has as its leader a man who doesn't hesitate to put shoe leather to the pavement in his commitment of service to the community of Auburn and DeKalb County. The first time I met Mike Ley was on a dismal and rainy Saturday morning with a turn-your-umbrella-inside-out type of weather. He said he was running for mayor, handed me a brochure stating his qualifications and civic history, then said he would appreciate my vote. As a retired English teacher from DHS, my questions turned to the topic of education and the role the local school system would play in his political platform. And, even with the cold wind lashing rain around the corners of the house, his response was immediate and impressive. With that, he walked back into the weather to continue his quest of connecting with every household in Auburn.
For over a year now, Mayor Ley continues his up front and personal approach to leadership in this community. Whether it's talking with the guys who operate the garbage trucks, vacuuming fall leaves with the city department, or riding along with the snowplow as it made our streets passable after these winter storms, Mike has demonstrated a hands-on appreciation and respect for those who maintain this classic city. Last week the mayor was knocking on doors along Wayne Street, this time explaining the overpass that would carry traffic over the busy CSX railroad tracks just north of the mobile home park. This project is only one undertaking for improving Auburn on his watch.
If we as citizens of Auburn are only interested in maintaining the status quo, we simply will not grow. Just as there is no forward movement in a stagnant stream, so a community of any size often regresses and becomes stale if it fails to develop its full potential. Not only would businesses be affected, the schools of this entire county would feel the consequences of an "I like things the way they are" mind-set. That is unacceptable, for our young people are its most valuable commodity. Along with elected and appointed officials, the mayor is looking to the future in a devoted attempt to retain that which has made our city great and to achieve that which can make our city the best. Seeing Mike Ley out and about on the streets of Auburn is a reminder that he is committed to this goal, one step at a time.
Barbara Metelko
Auburn
