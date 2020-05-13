To the editor:
I think, in this pandemic season, that two of my favorite Biblical passages are very relevant:
Philippians 2:3-4: Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.
In grocery stores and other places where more than a couple of people are inside I see many people not wearing masks — although some have one with them but not on. We should all remember that wearing a mask is to protect other people, not to protect yourself. Please be thoughtful of those of us who are more vulnerable.
The second passage is from the Old Testament:
2 Chronicles 7:14: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
I think that humbling ourselves and praying can’t hurt, and may help each of us in our struggle with our current situation of being separated from loved ones and friends, and for some, being out of work.
Bill Brand
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.