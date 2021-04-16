To the editor:
Nobody wants to hear the truth.
Have you ever been walking down the street and seen an empty, run over McDonald's cup? Did you pick that piece of trash up, or did you go on about your day?
According to dumpsters.com, “The average American consumer produces just under five pounds of trash each day, while a family creates about 18 pounds. Multiplying those numbers by 365 days for the year, it all adds up to: 1,642 pounds per person, 6,570 pounds per family."
The family estimate from dumpsters.com was for four people, and I have a family of six, so right there is over 3,000 pounds of extra trash each year. This is absolutely ridiculous that humans produce so much trash and aren't concerned about where it ends up.
Dumpsters.com also stated that, “For perspective, Amazon ships an average of 608 million packages per year, most of which are in paperboard boxes. According to the EPA, nearly 47% of paper and paperboard is recycled, meaning about 304 million Amazon boxes end up in landfills each year.”
This proves how much humans don’t care about where their trash ends up when they can’t even put their cardboard in a recycling bin. If humans keep going on the course we’re heading, we could damage the ecosystem to the point where major species could go extinct.
Texasdisposal.com said, “For example, cigarette butts can contain chemicals such as arsenic and formaldehyde. These poisons can make their way into the soil and freshwater sources, impacting both humans and animals. In fact, 60% of water pollution is attributed to litter.”
If that wasn’t bad enough, texasdisposal.com also stated that, “In addition to water and soil pollution, litter can also pollute the air. Researchers estimate that more than 40% of the world’s litter is burned in the open air, which can release toxic emissions. These emissions can cause respiratory issues, other health problems, and even be a starting base for acid rain.”
Some people say that littering doesn't have any harmful effect and is just plastic/paper, etc. But this simply isn’t accurate and it has been proven that when plastic burns, it releases toxic fumes.
As the apex predators, it’s our responsibility as humans to take care of earth and everything that lives on it. There can’t be a king without a kingdom.
Things need to change and people need to start taking action before it’s too late. The facts and evidence are right in front of us; people just need to want to make a difference.
Humans are supposed to be the smartest, so let’s not be the reason why humanity goes extinct.
Chandler Arterburn
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.