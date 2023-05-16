To the Editor:
Dear fellow citizens,
I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support and confidence in me during the recent primary election for mayor. Your trust and belief in my ability to lead our community is humbling and inspiring.
I want to thank my campaign team, volunteers, family and friends who worked tirelessly to spread our message and engage with voters. I couldn't have achieved this victory without their hard work and dedication.
As we move forward to the general election, I am committed to continuing to listen to your concerns and ideas, and to work tirelessly to make our city a better place for all of us. I believe that together we can build a stronger, more vibrant community that reflects our values and priorities.
Thank you once again for your trust and support, and I look forward to continuing to earn your vote in the months ahead.
"Let's Grow Auburn Together!"
Dave Clark
Mayoral Candidate for Auburn
