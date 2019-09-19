To the editor:
As most of you know by now, the DeKalb Humane Society is conducting a capital campaign to raise money for a new shelter. Most of you may also know that this is a need, not a want, to have a new facility. What you may not know is how the DeKalb community has come together and put their arms around us to help us reach our goal. It says a lot about the heart of the people who live in this county.
In June, the Moose Lodge in Auburn donated their facility and food for our “kickoff” campaign to the public. They gave up an agenda on their calendar to have this event for us. It was a great success and was very much appreciated by the shelter. We are so thankful for their generosity.
Last Saturday, the Elks Club of Auburn hosted a Pedal For Paws event to raise money for the humane society’s financial goal. The event was also a great success and the weather even cooperated. We cannot thank them enough for their effort, as this takes much planning, coordination, tapping the shoulders of donors and finding volunteers to make this event come together.
DeKalb County is a great place to live. People care about their community and many people volunteer their time and effort to make it a better place for all.
The board of directors has witnessed how many in the community care about the animals that need a home.
Our hearts are full of appreciation for everyone who believe in our campaign and who believe in our cause of taking care of those animals who need it so badly. Thank you.
DeKalb Humane Society Board of Directors:
Carolyn Shelton, Dave Rodecap, Sue Houser, David Houser, Janel Hendrickson, Nicole Farrington, Bryan Wellman, Benjamin McBride
