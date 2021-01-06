To the editor:
I truly wish that this newspaper reached the rest of America, but let's work with what we have.
Dear Democrats,
Terms to be struck from clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, the House’s Code of Official Conduct, as outlined in the new proposal include “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, (and) granddaughter.”
This is H.R.5 of the 117th Congress, run by Nancy Pelosi. This is your link:
https://highlandcountypress.com/Content/In-The-News/In-The-News/Article/New-U-S-House-rules-to-eliminate-gender-specific-terms-such-as-father-mother-son-daughter-/2/20/63644
I would surmise that the term "Founding Fathers" will be next on the hit-list of our Democrat/Marxist friends. While they're at it, they might as well re-write: The Constitution, The Bills of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.
What a sad state of affairs we have in America today.
Eric Nelson
Fremont
