High Fives
Carolyn Shelton of Auburn writes: “Watching the Downtown Auburn Business Association Christmas parade Tuesday evening was a real treat! Wow! Hats off to the association! The parade was well organized and the floats, horses and individual groups created beauty and excitement. I loved the decorated city department trucks and the county highway department truck. They were fantastic! I can see that much effort and work was put into this event and the traditional Christmas music was a bonus. Thanks to all who worked to make this a wonderful event.”
High five to everyone at Powers Church, who have seen through a years-long renovation of their historic church. WIth their original wallpaper finally restored, the church is looking top notch.
High five to local businesses who took part in Small Business Saturday this weekend and to all the customers who are spending their dollars at local retailers instead of national outfits and online shops.
High five to Dove the comfort dog and her handlers, who are bringing a little bit of K-9 snuggles and love to people all across northeast Indiana.
High five to Spencer Denton, who made his return to the East Noble basketball court after missing two seasons with ACL tears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.