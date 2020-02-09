To the editor:
The Kendallville Lions Club, in its 95th year, on behalf of all its members, is writing this letter in regard to the recent 2019 “2nd Annual” Kendallville Lions Veterans Memorial Tribute, to those military service people who passed away in 2019. The 99 local veterans appeared in The News Sun on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, on two full pages.
First we would like to thank Jenny Ernsberger and Kari Guthrie, both of KPC Media/The News Sun, for their help with the project. We appreciate the weeks involved in getting the information provided and published.
Our corporate sponsors included Young Family Funeral Home (Pat and Kathy Young), and Hite Funeral Home (Brian DeCamp). Others directly involved included the American Legion Post 381 Rome City, American Legion Post 240 Avilla, American Legion Post 86 Kendallville, and Kendallville VFW.
Community-minded and patriotic businesses who supported our tribute through their efforts include, Kendallville Auto Value Parts Store, Curtis Towing & Recovery — Wolcottville, Pizza Forum, Eshelman Sand and Gravel, Lewger Machine Tool, State Farm Insurance — Don Gura, Noble County Disposal, John Ley Monument Sales, Sylvan Cellars Event Center, Strawser Bros. General Contractor, Snyder's Lock & Key, Presence Sacred Heart Home, Noble County Council on Aging (Noble Transit System), Color Master Inc., Community Foundation of Noble County, Grotrian Tool & Die, Northeastern Center, Tire Star, Premier Exteriors, Bodigon Sales & Service and Hagerman Appliance. We thank you for your support and assistance of remembering our local heroes.
To all these local veterans, we thank you for your military service and this tribute honors and remembers you. John Firestone, Wawaka, 1966-1976 Vietnam, passed away Jan. 31, 2019. We regret his name was omitted. If you know of a local veteran who passed away in 2019, and was inadvertently omitted, please contact Steve Kramer, president, Kendallville Lions Club, at 343-1426 or stevejen84@outlook.com. We sincerely apologize if we missed someone.
The Lions Club appreciates bringing this patriotic personal and community-minded tribute to the public. God bless all who serve and have served in our military. Thank you again for your service and for blessing our community with your presence — you will be missed greatly, but never forgotten!
We hope to bring the 2020 Veterans Memorial Tribute again next year to the community.
God bless America and always remember and thank a veteran!
Steve Kramer, Lions president, Kendallville; Loren Allen, CNA board member; Ken Lash, CNA board member, 2nd vice-president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.