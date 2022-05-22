To the editor:
If you host it they will come, and they did by bus loads and van loads to the Carnahan Farms in Butler.
After a two-year hiatus Ag Day is back. The third graders from six schools across DeKalb County came to Ag Day to see, feel, and learn about milking, agriculture history, large machinery, equine, poultry, farm safety, swine, goats, calves and essential grains.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) from DeKalb, Eastside, Hamilton and Garrett led the third graders in groups through 10 learning stations.
Thank you to the school teachers, bus/van drivers, sponsors, DeKalb Extension, the Ag Day Committee and the Carnahan Farms for supporting this field day.
Bill ILiffe
Ag Day Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.