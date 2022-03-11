Candidate is capable of making change
To the editor:
I was employed with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department from 2016 to 2021. During my time at the Sheriff’s Department, I worked in confinement, and I became a patrol deputy in 2018. I left the Sheriff’s Department for another law enforcement agency.
The current state of the Sheriff’s Department is very concerning and changes certainly need to be made to prevent further deterioration within the department. I know Detective Brady Thomas is the person capable of making that change, and for citizens of DeKalb County, great consideration should be placed on this election.
Several factors caused me to leave the department, but ultimately my decision to leave was solidified by the mindset of the current administration. Throughout the three years of the current sheriff’s term, it was apparent that only one thing was on his mind which was building a new jail. In my opinion, focusing on building a new jail was not the current state of emergency of the department. Instead, there should have been a full out commitment to recruit new and retain existing patrol deputies, but that never seemed a concern to him.
Due to being severely understaffed, the mandatory overtime was never ending, and at the time of my departure from the department, officer morale was at an all time low. I am sure you have noticed how many previous officers of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department have shown their support for Detective Brady Thomas, and that should speak for itself.
Detective Thomas is a forward thinker, which will greatly benefit the Sheriff’s Department. He does not just tell people what they want to hear, nor does he just shoot from the hip and hope for the best. Detective Thomas looks at the overall big picture on what potential effects could follow on decisions that are made.
While working with Detective Thomas, I have observed him to always take a logical approach to situations, remain open minded to the input of others; he is always working to develop a progressive approach to figuring out previous and recurring issues. Detective Thomas does not take shortcuts when it comes to his professional work, and he diligently makes sure his work is the best that it can be.
Law enforcement within the community is a team effort, and there are many players within the team. Having good listening skills is exceptional and a must have characteristic for a leader. Detective Thomas listens to ideas and thoughts of his peers, and he understands that there is always a chance to learn and practice new ideas. He does not have a one track mind that can often lead to unreasonable or unrealistic ideas, rather, he is open to listening and understanding.
Detective Thomas has logical ideas that keep up with the times which is very important for the rapidly evolving world of law enforcement. Detective Thomas has the support of many emergency service responders such as police, fire, sispatch and EMS. Detective Thomas has my full support; I feel he is the best candidate for DeKalb County Sheriff.
Logan Baker
Huntertown
