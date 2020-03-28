To the editor:
We are humbled by the outreach and support of our community over the last several weeks.
As many of you know, we are facing supply chain issues with a number of essential supplies, including disinfectant wipes. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and donations we continue to receive, as we prioritize high-quality care to keep our patients, community and colleagues safe.
A very special thank you to Fairview Missionary Church for leading a two-hour disinfectant wipe drop-off blitz at their location and to everyone who participated or helped spread the word. We are grateful to be the cornerstone for health care in such a wonderful community.
We’ve had a several individuals reach out to see if we are still accepting donations. Currently, we are still accepting disinfectant wipes at Cameron Hospital’s back entrance at the loading dock off John Street, which is Door 14. If you would like to donate supplies, please ring the bell and one of our staff will be able to accept your donation Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thank you again for your generosity.
Kelly Keirns
Executive director, Strategy and Business Development
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
