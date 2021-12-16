To the editor:
My hat goes off to the City of Garrett.
First of all, thank you for the beautiful horseman's parade. It was very much appreciated.
Also the beautiful art work on the windows all along Main Street by some very talented art students. Then the trees all lit up all along Main Street are just like a winter wonderland.
To me your town shows what a community should be. When you drive through it gives you that warm feeling.
Thank you so much for taking the time that you have to make it a feeling of togetherness at this time of our lives that's so uncertain. We all need a lift to get us into the season.
God bless you all!
Tresa Bishop
Corunna
