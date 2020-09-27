To the editor:
I’ve moved to LaGrange County three times in my life. First in 1955 with my parents and sisters at the age of 2, again in 1974 to start an electrical contracting business and in 2016 — planning to spend my impending retirement here.
My wife, Cindy, and I now live in the first of several Swihart farmhouses still standing west of Brighton. Built by my great-great grandfather in 1872 — it’s on or within two miles of the Troxell, Swihart and Light family farms — where three of my four grandparents were born and raised. My fourth grandparent — Nathan McKenzie was raised five miles further east on a farm homesteaded by his great-grandfather, Benjamin Reed, in 1832.
I graduated from Lakeland in 1970 and finished my college degree at Trine University (then Tri State) in 1986.
In January I filed as a Democratic candidate for LaGrange County Council at Large. The motivation to join this race came from a desire to help this community grow and prosper. The COVID-19 outbreak made campaigning in traditional ways challenging.
Last week our adult son, who is living here at the farm temporarily after selling his house in Indianapolis, asked and received my permission to put a Biden-Harris yard sign in our front yard.
Two nights after the sign went up — someone drove their vehicle 15 feet or more into our yard to run down the sign. Since then on an almost daily basis — we’ve experienced some kind of drive-by harassment.
Our son returned to Indy yesterday to finalize his house sale and took the damaged sign back with him to give to someone there. To him it seemed too dangerous to put it back in our yard. His concern was things would get worse and someone would injure or kill one of our dogs or damage our property.
I’m struggling with a realization that this community has changed. We are now wrestling some with our decision to move back to this community. The hostility embodied in the incident is deeply troubling.
I’m not asking anyone whose beliefs differ from mine to consider voting for me in the upcoming election. I am, however asking every resident of LaGrange County to consider the danger of allowing our community to continue down a path where the simple act of putting up a yard sign puts local families at risk and makes them feel unwelcome in the very place where all of their ancestors lived — some for almost 200 years.
I desperately hope that we the people of LaGrange County are better than this.
Tom Swihart
Greenfield Township
