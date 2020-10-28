Below is what we ran several times during October on our Opinion pages.
Oct. 22 is election letters deadline
We welcome letters to the editor. Letters about candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election must be received by Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. Our general policy regarding letters to the editor is a length limit of 600 words, but shorter letters are likely to attract more readers.
Letters may be submitted at kpcnews.com— kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter — or to the editor of this newspaper.
As a general rule, we publish only one letter to the editor per writer per month. In order to print in a timely manner all the letters we received endorsing local candidates, we set 5 p.m. Oct. 22 as the deadline for receiving them. This week we will finish printing all the letters received prior to the Oct. 22 deadline.
Letters endorsing local candidates after the deadline can be found online at kpcnews.com in the letters section. They are headlined, as a group: “More political letters.” Also included in that group are letters that were a writer’s second letter for the month and political letters from outside our four-county area.
Throughout the year, we welcome ongoing community input through letters to the editor, and we thank the writers for taking the time to express their views in a respectful way.
Political ads for The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican are being accepted. Placement of ads is sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ads must be paid in advance. Local KPC offices have sales representatives who can assist with ad copy and design.
