To the editor:
This fall might be some of the most important decisions we make in history. I feel the most influential decisions lie here at home within our own community. Our local leaders and elected officials will have enormous jobs to face and problems to overcome. The public-school systems around the country have been facing unprecedented guidelines. I think who we vote for representing our local school board to lead our local school district will be top priority. The leadership Heather Krebs exemplifies is one of extreme professionalism and honor. Her background and training are impossible to match. As a mother, spouse of a health care worker on the frontlines and nurse all I think about is how I can help our schools, teachers, administrators to get the job done because this directly affects my three middle school children. Our help on the ground also should be present with who we voice our vote with. Now, more than ever we need, have to have, search, whatever word you want to describe it we need a school board and local school board president with intelligence, expertise, training and confidence. Heather Krebs is running for reelection and I will without the shadow of a doubt trust her leadership. I will promise to help on the ground with my local school board and school system. I will voice my vote with Heather Krebs.
Jenny Shambaugh
Auburn
