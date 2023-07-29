50 years ago
• A prank that did not meet the approval of a local motorist very well, was discovered last evening on West Mitchell Street in Kendallville. A row of large roofing nails used to fasten asbestos shingles had been planted across the pavement near Lincoln Street. One motorist passing by saw several of the nails and at first thought they were rubber and placed there for a joke. He had driven but a short distance when he discovered he had a flat tire. As examination revealed the nails had become imbedded in three of the four tires on his car but only one was punctured. He returned to the scene and picked up over fifty nails. An effort is being made to discover the perpetrator of the act.
