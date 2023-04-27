To the Editor:
In the late 1800s my ancestors settled in DeKalb County, and I spent my childhood in northern Indiana. On summer days I was outside playing in the countryside on the east side of Auburn and DeKalb County.
A career in the United States Coast Guard planted me in San Diego, California, where I started and raised my family. I have been involved in land development and real estate since my departure from the Coast Guard. My partners and I have developed land all over the United States. We have met with hundreds of city council members, mayors, city planners, and land use attorneys.
After several trips to Auburn to visit family and friends, I remembered why I love small-town America and specifically Auburn, Indiana. The decision was made to invest in Auburn in as large a way as possible. We have met several times with Mayor Mike Ley and his team. Mike Ley is very approachable and very hands-on, and his vision for the city is impressive! He has been nothing short of accommodating and welcoming. I respect Mayor Ley and I believe he is a high-quality individual. Mayor Ley has a special set of skills and I believe he uses them to the best of his ability to benefit and serve the City of Auburn.
Christopher D’Avignon, entrepreneur
Auburn
