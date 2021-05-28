To the editor:
Thank you so much for the article on Zane Davidson and his upcoming Senior Recital. He plays his music with pure joy that is simply contagious when you watch him. He can't think of anything better than to be able to continue to play and write music.
It means so much that The Herald Republican was willing to write an article for him. There doesn't seem to be a day where there isn't an article about an amazing young adult and their talent of music, sports, art, community service, theater, singing, and more. I love that The Herald Republican supports the youth in Steuben County.
Teresa Davidson
Hudson
