To the editor:
My brother and I live and/or own property on the southwest corner of CR 427 and CR 34, and were therefore very interested in a recent article about the possibility of moving the DeKalb County Highway Department to the vacated property on the East side of CR 427 and CR 34.
It appears that there are competing plans for the use of that property — relocation of the DeKalb County Highway Department or a 50+ housing addition.
As residents near that location can confirm, heavy traffic in the morning and late afternoon is already a problem, and adding another housing addition and the additional traffic that it would entail would worsen the situation.
The highway facility equipment would be larger but put significantly fewer vehicles onto the road, and we have full faith that the Highway Department is capable of incorporating proper screening and landscaping. Whatever they do will be more attractive than the vacated oil tanks that we looked at for years. This location is “the center of the county” as the DeKalb County Highway Department superintendent, Ben Parker, has stated, and would reduce the trips that heavy equipment would have to make directly through the cities.
As affected taxpayers, we would welcome open, civil discussions with honest cost and location analysis on a change of this size to a major county department. We respect the fact that no one is better suited to know what is most beneficial to the county Highway Department than the people working with it every day, so I encourage anyone that has questions to talk with Mr. Parker, as I have. The thought and research that all of the parties have brought to the discussion so far is appreciated and as for my brother and I, we fully support the Highway Department relocating to this property.
Jeff Bassett
David Bassett
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.