To the editor:
Reading the article: “Six arrested following Avilla search for drugs” (Nov. 8, 2019, page 2), I became curious about the subtitle: “Garrett woman among suspects.”
As I continued with the article, I noticed the arrest of three others (not from Avilla); including LaGrange, Columbia City and Rome City. However, I failed to read any subtitles or see pictures of these suspects. Just wondering!!
Suzon L. Baker
Garrett
Editor’s note: The writer refers to the story as it was covered in The Star, which emphasizes DeKalb County news. The Star’s coverage of this incident gave emphasis to the suspect from Garrett because that person was likely to be of the greatest interest to DeKalb County readers. The story received a different treatment in The News Sun, which emphasizes news from Noble County, where the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.