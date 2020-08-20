If you live in Indiana, especially northeast Indiana, there is no way you have not ever heard of the Garrett Railroaders. So please stay with me as I share some rowdy reminiscing and names you will probably recognize.
When I started teaching at J. E. Ober Elementary in Garrett, I met a wonderful bunch of teachers, but I also had the privilege of knowing some of the coaches because the cafeteria was not available in the high school and the teachers from high school had to share the elementary cafeteria. In those days you had to sit and eat with your students and then dismiss them for noon recess. Then, as teachers, you could get your food and share the tables with other teachers and coaches.
One of my first questions was about Paul Bateman, because the gym was named for him. Then I asked about Ward Smith, coach of one of the best teams, as Robert “Bob” Novy informed me, to ever play for the Garrett Railroaders.
Do you recognize any of these names? Seniors George Hathaway, Ken Mitchell, Larry Warstler, Jim White, and then add juniors Chuck Bavis and Jim Heitz. Oh, since I taught there, my husband and I had free season basketball tickets. Packed gyms and loud sounds. WOW! Those were the days!
More names: Cameron Parks, Jack “Gibby” Gibson, Richard Capin (his daughter, Nancy, married Denny Feagler), John Hutton, Dave “Froggy” Wiant, Tom Crist (later East Noble athletic director), Manchester College football coach Roger Weimer, and Robert “Bob” Ewing (his first wife was my room mother because I had both Bob Jr. and Paul; his second wife was Margaret Tarney, who wrote for The News Sun).
Also, Robert “Bob” Novy (along with Todd Fiandt, the mayor of Garrett and my nephew, who suggested the story about Francis J. Smith). Then there is Joe Mahnesmith, who taught with his wife, Connie, at J. E. Ober, Denny Feagler, who gave me the magic whistle which I used in memories.
There were also more Feaglers, Surfuses and DePews, and I also heard Dave Albright (the guy behind the meat counter in Corunna) went to Manchester College and played football and maybe was a teacher at Garrett. (I tried to confirm this, but he’s so busy.)
If you noticed all of the coaches are men, that’s because there were not many women that coached back then. I have to mention Cheryl Peters (outstanding coach) and I taught with her mother, Winnie Peters, at J. E. Ober. Also, Kathy Maroney (who taught girls volleyball). I was her friend and mentor at the elementary school. We are both retired, but still have memories.
Oh, I forgot Mary Baker. She filled in for everybody and even drove the bus. I need to mention Julie DePew and Grant Surfus for coaching and being my former students. I know I am forgetting names, after all I will be 84 years old this month (August), so I can have a few more lapses, can’t I?
When I taught at Garrett, my boys attended East Noble. So there was always a rivalry when the two schools would meet in different sports. I told everyone I should sit in the middle of the floor in the center circle when they played basketball games. I never did, but I always had mixed emotions, no matter who won.
One football game I will never forget is when Garrett had to host a sectional or regional, I’m not sure, but a freak snowstorm blew in and the field and bleachers in the stands ended up with many inches of the white slippery stuff. Garrett officials called upon the town, the school, anyone who could help get the stadium ready for the game. They were asked to bring brooms, shovels, even snowplows in order to be ready for the playoff game.
Administrators, teachers, janitors and especially students (both boys and girls) out of study hall got the job done by game time, making Garrett High School proud hosts for that football game. Can you see why I was proud to teach at Garrett for over 30 years?
There are so many memories and names that I have not mentioned, but you will have to talk to the sports experts from Garrett to hear the rest of the stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.