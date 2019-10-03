To the editor:
What an honor it has been to be a part of the Auburn business community my entire adult life!
So much has changed in the past 30 years! I’ve watched as our community’s tourism changed from guests coming to town to visit one museum on their way to someplace more exciting, to families and large groups making our home town their travel destination. A place they may indulge in several museums, enjoy unique dining, and definitely plan hours to spend in our beautiful down town. Now guests spend the night, enjoy at least breakfast in our community, and maybe even pop into a grocery or large store for a quick need before heading out.
The holidays in Auburn have gone from Santa arriving some Saturday afternoon on a firetruck while tens of people spectate, to a complete winter season kicked off with our Holiday Parade before Thanksgiving (last logged at nearly 2,000 spectators) and the real Santa and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer taking visitors in Court Yard Park all through Christmas. After the first of the year and in the cold of winter we celebrate “We Love Auburn Month” where citizens and visitors alike enjoy month long winter fun right here in Auburn! (Ice sculptures, yarn bombing and more.)
We live in a home town for our children and grandchildren to be proud of. But we cannot stop looking forward and improving.
The Main Street initiative began nearly 20 years ago as the Downtown Auburn Business Association, the Chamber, and City of Auburn under Mayor Yoder’s leadership worked together to begin looking at state grants for cities like ours. We progressed.
Approximately five years ago, a new group of young professionals stood up and took their place as leaders in our community. (For this we are the envy of many communities in Indiana.) In 2015, with the fresh enthusiasm of these young professionals, our Main Street initiative became its own legal entity. DABA gratefully handed over all materials and funds, and this young group of leaders proceeded to dig in to creating awareness, engaging the community and building lasting relationships with state agencies. This was transformative to Auburn Main Street.
When I first heard that Mayor Yoder was retiring, only two names came to my mind. Two people who had been through every step of this process. Two people who worked tirelessly with our current city administration and the State of Indiana to affect change in our community that goes straight to the heart of the quality of life in Auburn and the potential that our children will want to raise their children here. My brother, Mike Littlejohn, and my friend Sarah Payne.
Mike lives just outside of the city limits, his answer was a smiling no. As it turns out, Sarah had been contemplating this type of service to our community.
Five years ago, Sarah Payne was absolutely one of those young professionals who came home, and stood up to lead. Her family values, professionalism and enthusiasm for her community are evident in nearly every project or event that we attend with our children, grandchildren or friends.
This year, Sarah resigned as president of Auburn Main Street to stand up, once again, with renewed enthusiasm for her home town, and with contemporary and forward looking state-agency relationships in tow to run for the office of Auburn’s mayor.
There is more I’d like to see accomplished. There is more you’d like to see. There is so much more that Sarah can and will do as Auburn’s mayor. Please vote to continue the exciting trajectory our hometown is on!
Jama Smith
Auburn
