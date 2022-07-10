90 years ago
• The mammoth $56,000 tri-motored Ford plane, one of the largest of its kind in this country, arrived in Kendallville last evening from Huntington, and made a safe landing in the J.F. Evers field, a mile and a half east of the city on U.S. Road 6. In a short time a large crowd gathered and a half hour later six Kendallville citizens were given an air tour over the city. Those who made the trip from Huntington were C.B. Orndorff, Marcus Dieterle, J.C. Vanderbur, Arthur Hossinger and Charles Hasse, local Firestone dealer, under whose auspices the plane was brought here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.